ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9500 visitors online
News Photo
1 099 0

Day in the Kharkiv region: attack of the "Shaheds" on Kozacha Lopan, shelling of Kharkiv district. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russians fired artillery and mortars at 15 localities in the Kharkiv region and carried out air strikes on Lyptsi, Borshchova, and Vilcha.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

"On the night of 15 March, as a result of a Shahed UAV attack, the roof of a house and a garage in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district, burned down," the statement said.

Over the past day, Russians did not stop shelling the region's settlements. The following villages came under enemy fire. Kostiantynivka of the Chuhuiiv district, Vovchansk, Kozacha Lopan.

The enemy shelled the village of Lyptsi twice in one day with Uragan MLRS. The shelling destroyed a private house and injured a 50-year-old woman.

At 12:45  there was an enemy shelling of the village of Slobozhanske village of Kharkiv district, as a result of which a private house was destroyed. A 50-year-old woman was wounded.

Read also on Censor.NET: Firefighters spent 13 hours rescuing a village in Kharkiv region after grass was set on fire. VIDEO + PHOTOS

Наслідки обстрілів Харківщини
Наслідки обстрілів Харківщини
Наслідки обстрілів Харківщини
Наслідки обстрілів Харківщини
Наслідки обстрілів Харківщини
Наслідки обстрілів Харківщини
Наслідки обстрілів Харківщини
Наслідки обстрілів Харківщини

Author: 

shoot out (13484) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 