Spying on ships of AFU near Odesa seaport: SSU detained agent of Russian military intelligence in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

A man who spied on Ukrainian warships in Odesa was detained in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

For example, a Russian military intelligence agent who was reconnoitering the location and movement of Ukrainian warships was detained in Zaporizhzhia.

"His special attention was focused on the basing points and routes to the open sea of armored artillery boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To gather intelligence, the offender acted under the guise of a truck driver engaged in interregional freight transport.

While driving the truck, he entered the territory of ports to receive commercial cargo, but at the same time tried to covertly record the geolocation of the AFU ships," the statement said.

The invaders hoped to obtain intelligence to plan military operations in the Ukrainian maritime area.

The SSU exposed the Russian agent in advance and documented his criminal activity. This allowed the SSU to take timely comprehensive measures to protect Ukrainian warships.

"The offender was detained red-handed when he was watching the Ukrainian Armed Forces ships near the Odesa seaport and trying to report to the aggressor. The investigation also revealed an additional task of the Russian agent - to spy on the ground units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Black Sea coast," the SSU said.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). He is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

