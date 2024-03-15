Occupants hit Nikopol with artillery and kamikaze drones: businesses, houses and cars damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, Russians shelled Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and attacked three times with kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"First, there was artillery fire. And then three more strikes by kamikaze drones.



During the day, the aggressor attacked Nikopol. There were no casualties. A utility company, 3 private houses and a car were damaged," the statement said.

