All residents of 22 settlements in Sumy region have been evacuated. PHOTOS

All residents of 22 settlements located in three districts of six territorial communities that were subject to evacuation left the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, more than 180 residents have left the Velyka Pysarivka community in Okhtyrka district alone, where the security situation is most acute, over the past 3 days. The community has organized the relocation of the population who have expressed a desire to move to safer places. The regional military administration, in cooperation with the military and law enforcement agencies, is organizing evacuation measures and providing comprehensive support.

Read more: On March 14, man died as result of shelling of radio engineering facilities in Sumy region

The head of the regional military administration, Volodymyr Artiukh, together with the head of the Velyka Pysarivka community and the head of one of the settlements, agreed on plans for further actions regarding evacuation routes and the safety of the population.

The RMA notes that the largest number of people - 84, including 20 children - left Velyka Pysarivka after the massive shelling of the community. As a result of shelling of Velyka Pysarivka community over five days (11.03-15.03), 3 people died and 13 were wounded, including 5 children.

Watch more: Police evacuate residents of border village in Sumy region where Russians destroyed bridge. VIDEO





"As of now, 4,523 people, including 829 children, have been evacuated from the dangerous areas in Sumy region.

As of today, all residents of 22 settlements located in 3 districts of 6 territorial communities that were subject to evacuation have left.



Once again, we urge residents of the border settlements to take care of their safety. Contact your local authorities and move to safer places," the RMA said.

Read more: Enemy strikes at TV and radio infrastructure: partial loss of communication in Sumy and Kharkiv regions



