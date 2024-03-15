ENG
Japan finances purchase of 200 scooters for social workers in Ukraine. PHOTOS

The Government of Japan has funded the purchase of 200 electric scooters to be provided to social workers in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy.

Social workers in 183 communities in Ukraine will receive 200 electric scooters to help them work and improve their mobility.

They have been distributed to regions where social workers have to travel long distances to reach people receiving social services. These are Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions.

The purchase of the scooters and their delivery to the communities was made possible by the United Nations Development Program in Ukraine and funding from the Government of Japan.

