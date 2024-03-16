ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 429,580 people (+1,160 per day), 6,779 tanks, 10,606 artillery systems, 12,973 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 429,580 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.03.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 429580 (+1160) people,
  • tanks - 6779 (+21) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 12973 (+24) units,
  • artillery systems - 10606 (+26) units,
  • MLRS - 1017 (+0) units,
  • air defense systems - 719 (+2) units,
  • aircraft - 347 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 325 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 8268 (+14),
  • cruise missiles - 1922 (+2),
  • ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 14024 (+31) units,
  • special equipment - 1712 (+1)

втрати військ РФ

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

