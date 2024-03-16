Day in Donetsk region: industrial building in Sloviansk was damaged as result of rocket strike. PHOTO

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Pokrovsk district

A person was wounded in Krasnohorivka of the Mariinka district. In the Kurakhove district, the outskirts of Horoshne and Kurakhove were shelled.

Kramatorsk district

The night before, Russians launched a rocket attack on Sloviansk, damaging an industrial building and 3 trucks. Predtechine of the Kostiantynivka community, Torske, and Zarichne of the Lyman district are under fire.

Bakhmut district

In the Toretsk district, a house in Pivnichne was damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 9 private houses were damaged. In Siversk, 4 houses and a non-residential building were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 18 times at settlements in Donetsk region. 1,171 people, including 198 children, were evacuated from the front line.