In Kharkiv region, enemy shelled 15 settlements, on Zaporizhzhia region 415 strikes. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russians fired mortars and artillery at Sinkivka, Ivanovka, Lukianets, Berestove in the Kharkiv region, and struck 10 localities in Zaporizhzhia with 415 rounds of fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

On 16 March, an educational institution and a private house were damaged as a result of hostile aerial shelling of the GABs in Lypky, said Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA.

Also during the day, in the evening, Russians fired on the territory of Dovhenke village in the Kupiansk district.

"Five children and their families were evacuated over the day. 134 children have been evacuated from two communities so far: 33 from Vilkhuvata and 101 from Velykoburlutsk," added Synehubov.









Over the past day, Russians conducted two air strikes on Mala Tokmachka, fired 13 MLRS at Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka, and attacked Novodanilivka, Huliaypole, Malynivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Charivne with 124 UAVs.

"276 artillery shells were delivered in the territory of Huliaipole, Robotyne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Verbove, Levadne, Kamianske, and Piatikhatky," said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

Read more: Army of Russian Federation continues to use tactical aviation in area of Robotyne - Defense Forces of South