Ruscists destroyed center of village of Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy region. PHOTO
Today, Russian troops destroyed the centre of the village of Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy region.
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Velykopysarivska district Liudmyla Biriukova, Censor.NET reports.
"Today the enemy destroyed the center of the village of Velyka Pysarivka. I hope that each of us will conclude that life is the most valuable thing and come to evacuate," Biriukova said.
The head of the district also added that services and advice on evacuation will be provided by the village council's specialists by phone and online.
