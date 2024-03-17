Day in Donetsk region: occupiers attacked 7 settlements, one person died, 4 people were injured. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the towns of Krasnohorivka, Selydove, Toretsk, Velyka Novosilka, Kurakhivka, and the villages of Novoselivka Persha, and Novoukrainka came under hostile fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Donetsk region.

"Russia struck Velyka Novosilka with a GAB-500 bomb, damaging an educational institution and a hangar. Novoselivka Persha was shelled four times. Russian terrorists killed one person and wounded another," the statement said.

The occupiers hit Selydove with an air bomb, injuring a woman, and destroying 8 apartment buildings, an educational institution, and administrative buildings.

Russian troops shelled Krasnohorivka with artillery, wounding a 72-year-old man and damaging a private house.

In addition, on the night of 17 March, Russians attacked Myrnohrad with three rockets. An 86-year-old woman was wounded. At least 8 apartment buildings, an educational institution, a utility company, two shops, two trade pavilions, and three civilian cars were damaged.

A rocket attack on Tsukuryny damaged a poultry farm.

