Russian troops struck Nikopol with drones, there are wounded, gas station equipment and truck were damaged. PHOTO

On the morning of 17 March, Russian troops sent two kamikaze drones to Nikopol, Dnipro region. They hit a petrol station.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, three men were injured in Nikopol: 32, 43, and 67 years old. Doctors provided them with all the necessary assistance.

It is also noted that the petrol station equipment and a truck were damaged.

shoot out (13549) Nikopol (727)
