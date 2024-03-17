In morning, occupiers fired at temporary location of emergency medical aid in Kharkiv region, there are wounded. PHOTO
On the morning of 17 March, Russian invaders attacked the village of Buhaiivka in the Vovchansk district of the Kharkiv region
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Synehubov.
The shelling took place on 17 March at 9:15 a.m.
"A 36-year-old paramedic and a 56-year-old ambulance driver were injured. They are currently being treated in a hospital in Kharkiv.
A one-story building where medical workers were located, nearby buildings, and two ambulances were damaged," said Synehubov.
