Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region: 4 people were injured. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupants fired at Kherson, Antonivka, Sadove, Tiahynka Veletynske, Yantarne, Stanislav, Shlyakhove, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Osokorivka, Olhivka, and Havrylivka.

Censor.NET reports with reference to the police of the Kherson region.

In the Kherson region, the port infrastructure, 4 private and 2 multi-story buildings, and 2 cars were damaged.

On the afternoon of 16 March, Russian troops shelled Antonivka with artillery. An 85-year-old woman was wounded in her own home. She was taken to hospital in moderate condition. As a result of hostile artillery shelling of Yantarne, a 58-year-old local resident sustained a mine-blast injury. The man was also hospitalized. In Kherson, explosions were heard in the coastal area.

In broad daylight, the occupiers attacked Beryslav with drones. Russian terrorists dropped a munition on the house of a local resident. As a result of the explosion, the 27-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her shoulder. A 71-year-old doctor was also injured when a drone dropped a munition. The man sustained shrapnel wounds to his leg, his condition is moderate.

In Zolota Balka, Russians dropped a munition on a car from an enemy UAV, and in Veletenske, an FPV drone strike damaged a house and a car parked nearby. Fortunately, no one was injured.

