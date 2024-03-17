Russian troops shell Kharkiv region: houses and educational institution damaged in Kupiansk district, Zolochiv hit with KAB. PHOTOS

Three people were injured as a result of another hostile shelling in Kharkiv region, and proceedings have been initiated.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, and Bohodukhiv District Prosecutor's Offices of Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations were launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on 17 March, at around 9:15 a.m., the Russian armed forces fired a rocket at the village of Buhaivka. The enemy hit the location of the ambulance. A fire broke out.

"A paramedic and an ambulance driver were injured. Both injured were taken to hospital. According to preliminary data, the strike was caused by a S-300 missile," the statement said.

Around 9:00, the occupiers shelled the village of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district. A woman was injured, she has an acute stress reaction. Residential buildings and a school were damaged. Preliminary, the shelling was carried out with artillery and MLRS.



















Also in the morning, the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district. A residential building was damaged. According to preliminary data, the enemy used a KAB-250.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by members of the Russian armed forces