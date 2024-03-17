ENG
Transnistria reports drone attack on military unit. Military Mi-8 helicopter was preliminarily burnt down. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In unrecognised Transnistria, it was reported that an explosion caused a fire on the territory of one of Tiraspol’s military units.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant photos from the scene were disseminated by the "state" channel Pervyi Pridnestrovskiy.

"Today, a fire broke out on the territory of one of Tiraspol's military units as a result of an explosion. It has been preliminarily established that the explosion occurred as a result of a kamikaze drone attack, the flight of which was recorded from the direction of the "Clover Bridge", the statement said.

It is noted that there were no casualties.

"Law enforcement officers are working. A criminal case has been opened," the state-run channel added.

The drone was attacked by a military helicopter, previously an Mi-8.

Watch more: Unrecognized Transnistria appeals to Russia for help due to "economic blockade by Moldova". VIDEO

