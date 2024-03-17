Ruscists hit Mykolaiv with two Iskander-M missiles from occupied Crimea - Ukrainian Defence Forces. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 17 March, Russian occupiers hit Mykolaiv with two missiles, probably Iskander-M from the temporarily occupied Crimea. The enemy used identical tactics to attack Odesa on 15 March.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Southern Defence Forces.

"The enemy continues to terrorise southern Ukraine. In the afternoon, it insidiously attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles, firing two missiles, probably Iskander-M, from the temporarily occupied Crimea. The tactics are identical to the previous strike on Odesa: after hitting with one missile, he repeated the strike in the same place in a few minutes," the statement said.

It is noted that the missile attack damaged residential buildings and civilian vehicles in the area.

At least 5 local residents have been reported injured. The relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

