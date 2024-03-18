Russian invaders attack fire station in Kharkiv region at night, rescuer is injured. PHOTOS

At night, the Russian army launched rocket attacks on a fire station in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As a result of the strike, the building of the fire station was damaged (windows, doors, gates were smashed, the roof and the front part were damaged). In addition, four fire and rescue vehicles were damaged.



"There were 11 rescuers on duty at the fire station, one of whom suffered a hand injury. He is a rescue driver of a local fire and rescue unit. He was provided with medical assistance on the spot," the SES noted.

