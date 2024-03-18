In Kryvyi Rih, drone debris fell on roof of multi-storey building, enemy fired three times in Nikopol region since evening. PHOTOS

Occupants do not stop attacking the Dnipropetrovsk region, last night air defense forces shot down 2 shaheds in Kryvyi Rih district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"In Kryvyi Rih, debris fell on a five-story building. A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers. The roof was damaged. However, the apartments themselves are intact. No one was injured.

Explosive ordnance experts seized some of the weapons.Nearly three dozen residents were evacuated to ensure the work was carried out safely. Now the debris will be destroyed. People are already at home," the statement said.

The aggressor shelled the Nikopol district three times. They fired at Marhanets, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities with artillery. A private house was destroyed. 2 outbuildings, cars, garages, greenhouses were damaged. A power line and a gas pipeline were damaged. No one was killed or injured.

