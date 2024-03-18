Day in Kharkiv region: Russians attacked Novoosynove in morning, shelled Vovchansk and villages in Chuhuiv and Kupyansk districts, 6 people were wounded. PHOTOS

During the day, Russians shelled about 15 settlements with artillery and mortars: Kozacha Lopan, Gatyshche, Berestove, Synkivka and others. The enemy conducted air strikes on Vovchansk, Hoptivka and Basove.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleg Syniehubov.

On 18 March, at 07:10 a.m., the enemy fired on the village of Novoosynove, Kupyansk district, a 62-year-old man was wounded, he is receiving medical aid.

On 17 March, at 11:30 p.m., the enemy struck a fire station in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, Chuhuiv district, with a GAB.

"Four fire and rescue vehicles were damaged. The 29-year-old driver of the car was slightly injured, he was not hospitalised," the statement said.

In the afternoon of 17 March, Russians shelled Vovchansk, a 72-year-old local resident was wounded, a private house, garage, outbuildings and two cars were damaged.

In the morning, the villages of Kivsharivka, Buhaivka and Zolochiv came under hostile fire. In Kivsharivka, the shelling damaged the glazing of windows in 5 residential buildings. Windows in two educational institutions were smashed. A 60-year-old woman was injured: acute stress reaction, she was not hospitalised. In Buhaivka, two employees of the emergency medical team, men aged 26 and 56, were injured. They were hospitalised in the regional centre in moderate condition. One private house was damaged in Zolochiv.

