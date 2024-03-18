SSU detains family of traitors who prepared missile strikes on Ukraine and buried remains of liquidated ruscists near Kyiv. PHOTOS

SSU cyber specialists exposed two FSS agents operating in Kyiv region. The recruited father and son were preparing Russian missile strikes on the capital region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

As noted, the traitors "leaked" the geolocations of the Defence Forces, including the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The perpetrators also passed on to the FSS the coordinates of industrial workshops where Ukrainian drones were manufactured.

At the direction of the defendants, the invaders planned to carry out targeted missile attacks on Ukrainian targets.

However, the SSU thwarted the hostile intentions. As a result of a special operation in Kyiv region, both agents were exposed, their criminal actions were documented and they were detained.







See more: Spying on ships of AFU near Odesa seaport: SSU detained agent of Russian military intelligence in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

It is noted that simultaneously, measures were taken to protect the units of the Armed Forces and the production facilities of the defence industry of Ukraine.

Among other things, these FSS agents performed a specific task of the Russian special service - they were looking for the remains of ruscists who died during the battles for Kyiv. The defendants collected fragments of the occupiers' bodies in containers and then took them to the forests of the capital's region and buried them.

After that, they would send a "photo report" to the FSS with a georeferenced location and coordinates of the place of burial of enemy remains.

The investigation revealed that the detainees had previously served in law enforcement agencies.







See more: FSB informant is detained in Mykolaiv who set up "observation post" in his apartment to monitor Ukrainian Armed Forces convoys - SSU. PHOTO

After their release, they were remotely recruited by an FSS officer who 'noticed' the traitors after their anti-Ukrainian comments on YouTube.

At the initial stages of cooperation with the occupiers, the defendant's son even conducted online training in tactical medicine for the militants of the Russian group "Akhmat".

For the completed tasks, the traitors received monetary "rewards" from the occupiers on their own bank cards.

See more: Four black gunsmiths who sold "trophy" Russian weapons and explosives to crime were exposed - SSU. PHOTOS

During the searches, the detainees' mobile phones and other material evidence of criminal activity were found.

SSU investigators have served both individuals suspicion notices under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment.





