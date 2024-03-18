Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region: three policemen among wounded. PHOTOS

In Kherson region, police are recording the consequences of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, with three police officers among the victims.

As noted, the Russian aggressors once again attacked the civilian infrastructure of Beryslav and Kherson districts, using artillery, mortars, tanks, aircraft and UAVs. Four people were injured in the shelling, including three police officers.

" Kherson, Sadove, Antonivka, Naddniprianske, Poniativka, Kyselivka, Ivanivka, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Beryslav, Havrylivka, Lvove, Novovorontsovka and Dudchany suffered from hostile attacks.

Six private houses and two multi-storey buildings, two cars, a gas filling station and a car service station were damaged," the statement said.

It is also reported that the Russian military attacked Lvove with a drone. A 43-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosion of a dropped munition, he suffered a mine-blast trauma and gunshot wounds to various parts of his body.

A multi-storey building was damaged in Beryslav as a result of an attack by an FPV kamikaze drone. An enemy UAV damaged a gas station in Novovorontsovka and a car in Antonivka.

The Russian military fired at Ivanivka from a tank, injuring three police officers, all of whom sustained concussions.

From the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnieper River, the Russian military fired artillery at Kherson. Port infrastructure and residential areas were under enemy fire. A car service station in Dniprovskyi district and a multi-storey building in the "Korabel" neighbourhood were damaged.











All services promptly joined in to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling, and the police collected evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian military.

Over the past 24 hours, police responded to 157 statements and reports from citizens about criminal offences and other incidents. Six proceedings were opened under Article 438 "Violation of the laws and customs of war" of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.