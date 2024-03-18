Former STB editor and presenter Tsurukin, who had been considered missing for more than six months, was killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Petro Tsurukin, a former editor of STB and presenter of Kyiv Live TV channel, was killed in the fighting for Ukraine.

This was reported by the Institute of Mass Information with reference to the Truskavets City Council, where Tsurukin was from, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, the worst fears have been confirmed - the warrior-hero has indeed died. We express our sincere condolences to his mother Lesia Vasylivna, family, friends and everyone who knew the late Petro," the city council said in a statement.

The journalist was considered missing for more than six months.

Tsurukin worked at STB TV channel as the editor-in-chief of the One for All project and was also the presenter of Kyiv Live TV channel.

According to IMI, he became the 74th media professional to die as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine.