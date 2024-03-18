ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9721 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
701 7

Occupants launched three kamikaze drones at Nikopol and shelled area three times with artillery: infrastructure, houses, cars, power lines and gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, the Russians shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The aggressor shelled the communities of Nikopol district three times in one day - Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets - with heavy artillery. They also sent three kamikaze drones to Nikopol itself.

A gas station was damaged. A fire broke out there and was extinguished by rescuers. The infrastructure facility was damaged," the statement said. 

Read more: Occupants strike at civilian infrastructure of Konotop and settlements of Sumy district - RMA

Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини

In addition, 11 private houses, 2 outbuildings and the same number of cars were damaged. Almost six dozen solar panels, power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

There were no casualties

Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини

As noted, an air raid alert is currently continuing in the region.

Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини
Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини
Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини

See more: Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Mykolaiv. PHOTOS

Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини
Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини

Author: 

shoot out (13561) Nikopol (729)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 