Occupants launched three kamikaze drones at Nikopol and shelled area three times with artillery: infrastructure, houses, cars, power lines and gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, the Russians shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The aggressor shelled the communities of Nikopol district three times in one day - Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets - with heavy artillery. They also sent three kamikaze drones to Nikopol itself.



A gas station was damaged. A fire broke out there and was extinguished by rescuers. The infrastructure facility was damaged," the statement said.

In addition, 11 private houses, 2 outbuildings and the same number of cars were damaged. Almost six dozen solar panels, power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

There were no casualties

As noted, an air raid alert is currently continuing in the region.







