Three more families with children have left Russian-occupied territories - Lubinets. PHOTOS

Families from Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions have arrived in the government-controlled territory. Today they were met at the Child Protection Centre.

"One family with a three-year-old child lived in Enerhodar, worked at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and when they refused to cooperate with the occupation authorities, they immediately experienced 'Russian courtesy': searches, threats, intimidation, coercion, physical violence, detention, interrogation... Fortunately, the family managed to leave and is now safe.

In another case, a mother and her 8-year-old son were hiding with their grandparents. The child was studying online at a Ukrainian school, but one day the Russians came to the house with a search warrant. Fortunately, the Russians did not enter the room where the student was studying and had books in Ukrainian laid out. Now the child is in Ukraine, and will be able to receive education in his native language without having to hide.

A 9-year-old boy from Donetsk region had to study in Russian. However, of his own free will, he studied online at a Ukrainian school. The schoolboy's mother was forced to send her child to Tatarstan for a "holiday". However, the woman constantly wrote refusals, as she knew of cases when children did not return from such "holidays". Fortunately, this family is now also on the territory controlled by Ukraine," Lubinets said.

He also noted that the Ombudsman's Office, together with partners and other government agencies, will ensure that children and their families receive the necessary assistance and support. Law enforcement agencies have already talked to the families to establish what crimes the occupiers committed. All returnees were also offered free psychological and medical assistance.

