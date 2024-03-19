Ruscists fired at Selydovo, 4 people were injured, there is damage. PHOTO

On 19 March 2024, at 02:30 a.m., the Russian army once again shelled the town of Selydove, Donetsk region. The occupiers attacked the private sector of the settlement using the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, four people who were in the house sustained injuries of varying severity - three women aged 64, 65 and 82, and a 58-year-old man. The wounded with mine-blast traumas, bruises, concussions and rib fractures were provided with emergency medical care.

At least 24 households and 4 cars were also damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors on the ground are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.