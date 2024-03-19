SBGS detains foreigner who was trafficking Ukrainian woman into sexual slavery to Asia on border with Hungary. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A 41-year-old foreigner, a citizen of Hungary, who recruited women and trafficked them to Asian countries for sexual exploitation, was exposed in the Zakarpattia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service and the Zakarpattia police.

Law enforcement officers established that the 41-year-old foreigner met the girl through social media and, taking advantage of her vulnerable state, persuaded her to work in brothels in Cambodia. Due to a large debt to the bank and the presence of a young child, she was forced to agree.







"During the operation, the police found out that a 41-year-old native of Zakarpattia, under the legend of employment in a foreign 'modelling agency', recruited young girls for sexual slavery. While communicating on social media, the offender promised the "models" up to USD 10,000 in monthly earnings.

However, for this job, the Ukrainian women first had to provide their photographs and personal data for the so-called "casting", the police said.

The human trafficker and his victim were detained after they passed control to leave Ukraine at the Kosyno checkpoint. Operatives of the Mukachevo detachment were also involved in the detention.

Urgent searches were conducted at the residence of the person involved in the case, who currently resides in Ukraine, during which cash, bank cards, draft records, etc. were seized. The car used as a means of committing the crime was also seized.

The man was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. He was served a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offence under Part 2 Art. 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Trafficking in human beings or other illegal agreement concerning a person". The investigative actions are ongoing.











