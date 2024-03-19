Russians drop explosives on car with civilians in Kherson region: two people injured. PHOTO

At the entrance to the village of Osokorivka in the Novovorontsov community of the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a car with civilians. The couple were injured

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"At the entrance to the village of Osokorivka in the Novovorontsov community, Russian troops attacked a car with civilians. The occupiers dropped an explosive object from a drone on the vehicle. As a result, the couple was injured," Prokudin wrote.

It is noted that the 57-year-old woman and 58-year-old man were diagnosed with concussions and an acute stress reaction. The victims were provided with the necessary medical care.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Bilopillia in Sumy region, critical infrastructure facility was hit, and there are problems with water supply in city