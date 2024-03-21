Pilots in Poland practiced landing combat aircraft on road near border with Russian Federation. PHOTO

Polish military pilots were training to land and take off combat aircraft on road 604 near the town of Wielbark in the Warmia and Mazury Voivodeship, which borders the Kaliningrad region of Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.

"Great view of the public road! In mid-March, a section of the voivodeship road No. 604 near Wielbark turned into an airfield for combat aircraft for several days," he wrote in a post on social network X.

The Polish General Staff noted that the exercise was designed to practice the procedures for landing and taking off military aircraft on a public road to enable military aircraft to operate in a crisis situation even after the destruction of their home airbase.

