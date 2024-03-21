ENG
Day in Kharkiv region: rocket attack on Kharkiv, shelling of Barvinkove, Vovchansk, there are dead and wounded. PHOTO

Over the past day, about 15 localities in the Kharkiv region suffered artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

On the afternoon of 20 March, Russians launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, hitting a manufacturing plant. Warehouses, a car, and a high-rise building were also damaged.

"9 people were injured: 7 of them were hospitalized, 1 refused hospitalization, and 1 person is undergoing outpatient treatment. 5 people died," noted Sinegubov.

In the evening, at 10:40 p.m., the enemy launched a rocket attack on Barvinkove, damaging an administrative building, equipment, and a high-voltage wire line. A 42-year-old man was injured, he was not hospitalized.

A private house was damaged in Kozacha Lopan as a result of shelling.

During the day, Vovchansk came under enemy fire twice. At 03:20 p.m., a house, a car, and a fence were damaged as a result of enemy artillery shelling. In the evening, the enemy shelled the town with artillery, damaging three private houses, without causing any casualties.

During the day, the enemy attacked Kurylivka and Dvorichna. In Kurylivka, there were no casualties and no one was killed. A car was damaged in Dvorichna as a result of an enemy UAV hit

