Day in Donetsk region: Under fire of occupiers, 4 districts of region, 2 people died, 2 more were wounded. PHOTOS
During the day, Russian troops fired 20 times at settlements in the Donetsk region, killing 2 people and wounding 2 others.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.
Volnovakha district.
In Maksymivka of the Vuhledar district, 2 people died, a house was destroyed and 9 others were damaged; an agricultural enterprise was damaged in Novoukrainka.
Pokrovsky district.
A house was damaged in Krasnohorivka. In the Kurakhivka district, 2 people were injured in Hirnyk, 8 multi-story buildings, 5 private houses, and 2 administrative buildings were damaged; 5 buildings were damaged in Vesely Hai, 6 buildings were damaged in Kurakhove. In Selidove, 8 multi-storey buildings, 3 private houses, and an administrative building were damaged.
Kramatorsk district.
In the Kostiantynivka district, 2 houses were damaged: in Mykolaivka and Podilske.
Bakhmut district.
In the Chasiv Yar district, 7 private houses, 4 multi-story buildings, and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Toretsk, 2 houses were damaged, and 1 more in Shcherbynivka. In Siversk, 2 houses and 4 non-residential buildings were damaged.
In just 24 hours, Russians fired 20 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 650 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 72 children.
