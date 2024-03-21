Kyiv bids farewell to fallen soldiers of 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade Anastasiia Marianchuk (Troia) and Denys Daineko (Brazen). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Kyiv bids farewell to the soldiers of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Right Sector Ukrainian Volunteer Corps Anastasiia Marianchuk and Denys Daineko.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

Anastasiia Marianchuk

"From the first days of the full-scale offensive, she took up arms and went to defend Ukraine in the ranks of the Right Sector Ukrainian Volunteer Corps, and later became a medic with the 1st Rifle Battalion of the 67th Brigade of the Right Sector Ukrainian Volunteer Corps.

Anastasiia was the heart of the nation, she was supposed to build our state and live happily in it. In our memory, Troia will remain as kind, sincere and brave as she was. We will avenge her, but the wound of losing a loved one will never

According to Memorial.ua, Anastasiia Marianchuk was a student of the Japanese faculty. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Troia took a leave of absence and joined the army. She served in the ranks of the Right Sector Ukrainian Volunteer Corps, which was later reorganized into the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. She was 22 years old.

Warrior Denys Daineko (Borzyi (Brazen - ed.note) died on 16 March 2024 during a combat mission in the Donetsk direction.

Denys Daineko

He joined the ranks of the defenders in April 2022. He repelled the invader as part of a machine gun platoon of a fire support company.

"Unfortunately, on 16 March 2024, while performing a combat mission near the village of Ivanivske, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, our Defender was killed. Denys is survived by his wife and two young sons," the Korop village council said.

