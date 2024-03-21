ENG
Russians attack Novohrodivka in Donetsk region: At least one person killed, two wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled Novohrodivka, Donetsk region, killing a man. 2 people were wounded.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"At least 1 person was killed and 2 wounded as a result of the shelling of Novohrodivka. The Russians shelled the town today at about 3:30 p.m. We know about 1 dead man born in 1963.

A woman was wounded and taken to the hospital. The search and rescue operation at the scene continues," the statement said.

Обстріл Новогродівки
