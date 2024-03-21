In Kyiv, pyrotechnics of SES seized and destroyed warhead of Russian cruise missile X-101. VIDEO&PHOTOS
In Kyiv, pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have seized and destroyed a warhead of a Russian X-101 cruise missile that was shot down by air defence forces this morning.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.
After a morning missile attack by the Russian Federation in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, a warhead of an X-101 missile was found near a house. Law enforcement officers blocked traffic and evacuated the residents together with rescuers.
A part of the enemy missile was safely removed by sappers from the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service, transported to the site of elimination and destroyed.
