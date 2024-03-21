ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10795 visitors online
News Photo War
5 468 20

In Kyiv, pyrotechnics of SES seized and destroyed warhead of Russian cruise missile X-101. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Kyiv, pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have seized and destroyed a warhead of a Russian X-101 cruise missile that was shot down by air defence forces this morning.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

частина російської ракети у Києві

After a morning missile attack by the Russian Federation in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, a warhead of an X-101 missile was found near a house. Law enforcement officers blocked traffic and evacuated the residents together with rescuers.

Вилучення частини російської ракети у Києві

A part of the enemy missile was safely removed by sappers from the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service, transported to the site of elimination and destroyed.

See more: Consequences of Russian missile strike in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Author: 

Kyyiv (2140) cruise missile (489) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (811)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 