Family of AMCU Head Kyrylenko acquired property worth UAH 70 million in 4 years - media. PHOTO

In 2020-2023, the family of Pavlo Kyrylenko, Chairman of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, purchased real estate and cars worth over UAH 70 million. This includes a large estate and two land plots near Kyiv, 200 square meters of office real estate in the capital, two crossovers, three apartments with parking spaces in elite residential complexes in Kyiv, and four apartments in Uzhhorod.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to the investigation, this property is mostly registered in the names of Kyrylenko's wife's relatives (retired parents and grandmother), and was acquired by the family when he was head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration and before his transfer to Kyiv to become the head of the AMCU (Anti-Monopoly Committee of Ukraine) in 2023. At the same time, none of the relatives has a business, and the family's official income would not have been enough to buy all this valuable property, the investigation says.

In April 2020 - when Pavlo Kyrylenko had been heading the Donetsk Regional State Administration for about 9 months - his father-in-law Oleksandr Matiyenko purchased 25 hectares of land and a 228-square-metre house in a cottage town in Kyiv region. According to the sale and purchase agreement obtained by Schemes (Skhemy), this property cost Matiienko a total of UAH 4 million.

However, according to an archived advertisement for the sale of the house on one of the relevant websites found by Schemes (Skhemy), the property was worth more in 2020. It was worth $430,000 (UAH 10 million at the time).

In April 2021, Kyrylenko's father-in-law purchased another 25 acres in the same cottage community for UAH 1.8 million, as stated in the purchase agreement. Now the foundation of the future building can be seen on the territory.

The journalists found out that Kyrylenko's family continued to acquire property even after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Thus, in August 2022, Matiienko acquired property rights to an apartment in the premium residential complex Residents Park in Uzhhorod. By that time, Kyrylenko had already headed the Donetsk Regional Civil-Military Administration, moving to the east from Uzhhorod, where he had previously headed the military prosecutor's office for two years.

According to the sale and purchase agreements available to Schemes (Skhemy), Kyrylenko's father-in-law acquired property rights to apartments in this residential complex of 90 and 74 square metres for UAH 800 and 640 thousand, accordingly. The journalists found out that at the time of the purchase, the market prices for this property were significantly higher - UAH 7 million and UAH 6 million.



In April 2023, Kyrylenko's father-in-law bought property rights to another apartment in an Uzhhorod residential complex, measuring 77 square metres, for almost UAH 670,000. According to the real estate website, their market value is almost UAH 6 million.



During the same period, Kyrylenko's mother-in-law Nataliia Matiienko acquired property rights to an 80-square-metre apartment in the Residents Park complex for over UAH 670,000. The market value of the apartment at that time was about UAH 6 million.

In addition to the apartments, the Matiienko spouses became the owners of four parking spaces in a Uzhhorod residential complex between 2022 and 2023, with a total market value of more than UAH two and a half million.

Thus, the total market value of the property owned by the Matiienko family in Uzhhorod is UAH 27 million.

In March 2023, Kyrylenko's mother-in-law became the owner of two apartments in Kyiv in the Obolon Plaza residential complex, each with an area of almost 90 square metres. The total value of this property, according to the sale and purchase agreements available to Schemes (Skhemy), was UAH 9.5 million. The payments for these apartments were contributed in 2021.

In the same month, Kyrylenko's father-in-law bought two parking spaces in Obolon Plaza for a total amount of $80,000 to $100,000, according to market prices.

As journalists found out, in May 2023, the mother of Kyrylenko's wife, Nataliia Matiienko, became the owner of an office space of almost 200 square metres in the same residential complex in the capital. She, in turn, received it as a gift from her mother, Albina Vinnikova. Vinnikova (Kyrylenko's children's great-grandmother) paid almost UAH 12 million for this property in 2021, as evidenced by the purchase agreement.



Kyrylenko's father-in-law also owns a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan, and his mother-in-law owns a luxury BMW X3 crossover, which, as Schemes (Skhemy) found out, is driven by the wife of the AMCU head, Alla Kyrylenko.

In a comment to Schemes (Skhemy), Kyrylenko said that the source of his wealth was the family's start-up capital, which was formed in the 90s when his future wife's grandmother sold shares in the Styrol plant in Horlivka that she had received as an employee of the plant. Journalists were unable to find official confirmation of these transactions. Kyrylenko's relatives were also unable to provide documentary evidence of this version of the family's wealth, stating that "everything remained in occupied Horlivka".

Lawyers believe that the AMCU chairman's family owns property disproportionate to his official income may be treated as illicit enrichment.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Pavlo Kyrylenko as the head of the Antimonopoly Committee in September 2023. From 2019 to autumn 2023, Kyrylenko was the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration. Kyrylenko started his career as a prosecutor - first in the Donetsk region, then in the Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv, and later worked as a military prosecutor in Zakarpattia, heading the military prosecutor's office of the Uzhhorod garrison.