In Zaporizhzhia, 7 buildings were destroyed by shelling, dozens more were damaged. There are wounded - RMA. PHOTO

During a massive Russian attack, 12 explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia on 22 March. There were injuries, seven houses were destroyed, and dozens were damaged.

This was reported in a telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"A massive missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. Russians launched 12 missile strikes. Preliminary, 7 houses were destroyed and 35 damaged," he wrote.

Fedorov added that there are wounded. Their number is currently being clarified.

Read more: Russians launched 8 missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia

Attack on the Ukrainian energy sector

On the morning of 22 March, Russians launched a massive attack on Ukrainian energy facilities. Explosions occurred in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. Schedules of emergency power outages are introduced in the Sumy region.

As a result of the attack, one of the power lines at Zaporizhzhia NPP was cut off, and there is a threat of blackout at the plant.

Read also on Censor.NET: Explosions in Dnipro and region, enemy hits energy sector

Poland has sent its aviation into the skies because of Russian strikes on Ukraine.