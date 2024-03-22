In Zaporizhzhia, 7 buildings were destroyed by shelling, dozens more were damaged. There are wounded - RMA. PHOTO
During a massive Russian attack, 12 explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia on 22 March. There were injuries, seven houses were destroyed, and dozens were damaged.
This was reported in a telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"A massive missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. Russians launched 12 missile strikes. Preliminary, 7 houses were destroyed and 35 damaged," he wrote.
Fedorov added that there are wounded. Their number is currently being clarified.
Attack on the Ukrainian energy sector
On the morning of 22 March, Russians launched a massive attack on Ukrainian energy facilities. Explosions occurred in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovs'k regions. Schedules of emergency power outages are introduced in the Sumy region.
As a result of the attack, one of the power lines at Zaporizhzhia NPP was cut off, and there is a threat of blackout at the plant.
Poland has sent its aviation into the skies because of Russian strikes on Ukraine.
