A fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region was extinguished: 2 people were injured. PHOTOS

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, rescuers extinguished a fire caused by Russian shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Ivano-Frankivsk region. Rescuers extinguish fire at critical infrastructure facility caused by Russian shelling



According to preliminary information, 2 people were injured," the statement said.

