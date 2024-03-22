A fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk region was extinguished: 2 people were injured. PHOTOS
In Ivano-Frankivsk region, rescuers extinguished a fire caused by Russian shelling.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
"Ivano-Frankivsk region. Rescuers extinguish fire at critical infrastructure facility caused by Russian shelling
According to preliminary information, 2 people were injured," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password