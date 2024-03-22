ENG
Occupants attacked Semenivka in Chernihiv region with GABs: two people were injured and hall of culture was damaged. PHOTOS

In the afternoon, Russians attacked the center of Semenivka in the Chernihiv region with air bombs.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

"This afternoon, the enemy army launched three attacks with GABs on Semenivka in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district. As a result of the attack, a house of culture was destroyed. We know about a wounded civilian man, he was hospitalized. Another victim refused to be hospitalized," the statement said.

Наслідки обстрілу Семенівки

As noted, law enforcement officers are documenting the damage to civilian infrastructure and surrounding buildings, and recording the consequences of terror against civilians.

Наслідки обстрілу Семенівки
Наслідки обстрілу Семенівки

Наслідки обстрілу Семенівки

