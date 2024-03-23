Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 435,760 people (+1,050 per day), 6,852 tanks, 10,811 artillery systems, 13,130 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 435,760 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.03.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 435760 (+1050) people,

tanks - 6852 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles - 13130 (+19) units,

artillery systems - 10811 (+36) units,

MLRS - 1018 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 723 (+0) units,

aircraft - 347 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 8463 (+75),

cruise missiles - 1992 (+39),

ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 14344 (+57) units,

special equipment - 1768 (+19)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.