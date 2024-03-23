Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 435,760 people (+1,050 per day), 6,852 tanks, 10,811 artillery systems, 13,130 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 435,760 Russian invaders.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.03.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 435760 (+1050) people,
tanks - 6852 (+12) units,
armored combat vehicles - 13130 (+19) units,
artillery systems - 10811 (+36) units,
MLRS - 1018 (+0) units,
air defense systems - 723 (+0) units,
aircraft - 347 (+0) units,
helicopters - 325 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 8463 (+75),
cruise missiles - 1992 (+39),
ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 14344 (+57) units,
special equipment - 1768 (+19)
"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.
