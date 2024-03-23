ENG
Occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region 14 times during day: woman was wounded, houses, company, gymnasium, pharmacy, optician and power line were damaged. PHOTOS

Since the morning, the enemy has attacked Dnipropetrovsk region 14 times using kamikaze drones and artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"A drone attacked Kryvyi Rih district. It hit a petrol station.

It wounded a 34-year-old woman. She is in hospital in a moderate condition.

He also sent a UAV to the Nikopol region. In total, there were 10 strikes by kamikaze drones. And three more artillery attacks. Nikopol itself, Marhanets, Myrivska, and Pokrovska communities suffered. A gymnasium, a pharmacy, a hairdresser, an optician, and a business were damaged.

A five-storey building, 2 private houses, and 3 outbuildings were damaged. A power line was hit. No one was injured in the area," he wrote.

Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини
