Consequences of enemy ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: gym on top floor in Pechersk is damaged, debris fell in 3 districts. PHOTOS

After an enemy attack on Kyiv, police officers work at the site where rocket fragments fell.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police of Kyiv.

As noted, fragments of enemy missiles fell in the Pechersk, Solomianskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital. police, medics and rescuers are working at the scene.

According to the State Emergency Service, a three-storey gym building in Kyiv's Pechersk district was damaged by a Russian missile attack.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site. Rescuers are dismantling the rubble. In addition, debris fell in Holosiivskyi, Dniprovskyi and Solomianskyi districts without causing any casualties. Rescuers are currently inspecting the area. In Darnytskyi district, a private house was damaged. In the Holosiivskyi district, fragments of a rocket were found in a forest belt," the statement said.

Rescuers are working at all locations, and law enforcement officers are conducting search operations.















Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 25 March, enemy troops launched missiles at Kyiv. According to the Air Force, two ballistic missiles were destroyed, and their type is being identified.