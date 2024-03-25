Part of building of Boichuk Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design in Kyiv was destroyed as result of fall of enemy missile fragments - Ministry of Culture. PHOTOS
During the morning shelling of Kyiv, the central part of the building of the Mykhailo Boichuk Kyiv State Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design was damaged as a result of the fall of rocket fragments fired by the Russian Federation.
This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, in particular, the gym, congress hall and exhibition centre were completely destroyed. The premises of the university's departments and classrooms were also significantly damaged.
"The extent of the damage will be assessed as soon as possible and measures will be taken to carry out emergency work at the destroyed facilities," the Ministry of Culture added.
Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 25 March, enemy troops launched missiles at Kyiv. According to the Air Force, two ballistic missiles were destroyed, and their type is being identified.
