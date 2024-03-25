Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region: enemy hits residential buildings and critical infrastructure. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Kherson, Poniativka, Oleksandrivka, Sadove, Sofiivka, Novovorontsovka, and Zolota Balka came under hostile fire, and 3 private and a multi-storey building, 2 cars and a critical infrastructure facility were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

"Yesterday morning, the body of a 71-year-old man was found on the riverbank near Novoberyslav, who died, probably as a result of an explosive device dropped from an enemy UAV. Recently, the aggressor has significantly increased the number of attacks with these means, including against civilians in the right-bank Kherson region," the statement said.

A car was damaged in Novovorontsovka as a result of an attack by an FPV kamikaze drone. An artillery shell damaged a private house in Poniativka.

Residential areas of Kherson also came under enemy fire from the left bank of the Dnipro. Residents of the Korabelnyi neighbourhood suffered from the enemy's attacks, and a multi-storey building and a car were damaged. Explosions were heard in the centre and coastal part of Dniprovskyi district.













