SSU detains two guards of Russian torture chamber operating during Kherson occupation. PHOTO

The Security Service exposed two more traitors who worked for the Nazis during the occupation of Kherson and hid from justice after the city was liberated.

As noted, the perpetrators were a local man and woman who had supported the invaders at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

For this, they were appointed to the "administration" of the Russian torture chamber, which operated on the basis of the then-seized penal colony in the regional centre.

"There, they became 'inspectors of the security department' of the occupation facility. They were given Russian-style uniforms, weapons, and 'certificates'.

As the investigation revealed, the collaborators guarded the cells where the Nazis imprisoned members of the resistance movement in the region," the SSU said.





Criminal acts of the detainees

According to the available information, in these cells, the occupiers tortured the victims and tried to "beat" them into agreeing to cooperate against Ukraine.

In the prisons, the defendants helped the invaders control the regime of detention of Ukrainian patriots.

After the liberation of Kherson, both offenders "laid low" and hid from justice, constantly changing their addresses.

But the Security Service still identified their locations and detained them.

Suspicion of enemy collaborators

Investigators of the Ukrainian special service served the detainees with a notice of suspicion under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).

The offenders are in custody. They face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The operation was conducted by SSU officers in the Kherson and Zakarpattia regions under the procedural supervision of the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office.