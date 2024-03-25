Tractor explodes on anti-tank mine in Kharkiv region, driver wounded. PHOTO

In Izium district, Kharkiv region, a tractor driver hit an anti-tank mine and was injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region.

"Another explosion of agricultural machinery on an explosive object occurred in Kharkiv region. On 25 March, a tractor driver hit a TM-62P anti-tank mine in a field near the village of Pryshyb in the Balakliia community of the Izium district. The detonation of the explosive completely destroyed the tractor and injured the operator," the statement said.

Sappers from the State Emergency Service were also at the scene.

Read more: Russian troops strike at Vovchansk, man is killed



