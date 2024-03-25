Information about possible presence of person under rubble in Pecherskyi district of Kyiv has not been confirmed - SES (updated). PHOTOS

The number of casualties in the Pechersk district of the capital increased to 10 people, including a 16-year-old girl.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, two people were hospitalised, eight people received help on the spot.

"One person may be under the rubble. As a result of the attack, a three-storey gym building with an area of 100 sq m was destroyed. 320 cubic metres of building structures have been removed.

The pyrotechnic unit of the State Emergency Service is inspecting the scene for explosives and debris," the statement said.

"The information about the possible presence of one person under the rubble of a building in the Pecherskyi district was not confirmed," the State Emergency Service later reported.

Ballistic missile attack on Kyiv on 25 March

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 25 March, enemy forces launched missiles at Kyiv. According to the Air Force, two ballistic missiles were destroyed, and their type is being identified. As of this moment, there are 7 victims.

The Ministry of Culture stated that part of the building of the Boychuk Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design in Kyiv was destroyed as a result of the fall of enemy missile fragments.