News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Occupiers attack Kherson region from air: administrative building, educational institution and house of culture damaged. PHOTOS

The Russian army attacked the Kherson region from the air.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Villages in Kherson district were hit with guided aerial bombs. The hits damaged an administrative building, an educational institution, and a cultural centre in the settlements.

There were no reports of civilian casualties," the statement said.

Наслідки обстрілів Херсонщини
