Zelenskyy presents state awards and decorations to SSU officers. PHOTO

On the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the SSU, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards and decorations to its employees.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

The President awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to one of the SSU officers and handed over the Order of the Golden Star.

Another 10 SBU officers received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, III degree, "For Merit" III degree, "For Courage" I and III degrees and the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine".







In addition, Zelenskyy presented the combat flag of the SSU CI Department and the honorary award "For Courage and Bravery" to the SSU Military Counterintelligence Department.