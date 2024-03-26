Russian troops strike Bilopillia with GAB, damaging Children’s Art Centre and many buildings. PHOTOS

Today, the enemy struck again at the civilian infrastructure of Bilopillia in Sumy region: an air strike was carried out using a GAB.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Military District Administration.

The shelling damaged the town Centre for Children and Youth Creativity and about 20 private houses. The resulting fire was promptly extinguished.

"Preliminary, people were not injured. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the enemy's attack are being clarified," the statement said.

