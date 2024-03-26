Day in Kharkiv region: drone attack on regional centre and shelling of Vovchansk and Dergachi, injuries and damage. PHOTO

Today, at 01:10 a.m., a UAV attack took place in Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, windows were smashed in a 4-storey building housing a private enterprise. There were no casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, about 15 settlements of Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy: Shevchenko, Kudiivka, Krasne, Gatyshche, Synkivka and others. Dergachi, Vovchanski Khutory, Staritsa, Budarky were subjected to air strikes.

Shelling of Kharkiv region according to the RMA:

11:30 p.m. there was an enemy shelling of the village of Moskovka, Kupyansk district. The shelling hit the territory. There were no casualties.

At 11:00 p.m., an enemy shelling of the military base in Vovchansk took place. One private house was damaged. There were no casualties.

08:17 p.m. artillery shelling of the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhuiv district, which resulted in the burning of a garage. There were no casualties and no dead.

04:16 p.m. in Dergachi as a result of the shelling by the GAB 20 private houses, 1 outbuilding, 2 cars were damaged. 4 women were injured: two of them had explosive trauma, the rest had an acute stress reaction.

01:24 p.m. in Vovchansk 2 private houses were burning as a result of the shelling. A 65-year-old man died at the place of impact from the shrapnel.





It is also noted that in the village of Pokrovske, Izium district, a 53-year-old tractor driver tripped an explosive device in a field. He was not hospitalised.

Mine clearance in the region

Over the last day, combined teams of explosive ordnance disposal experts cleared 23.99 hectares of territory in Kharkiv region and destroyed 291 explosive items.

Evacuation from the region

To date, 157 children have been evacuated from the two communities: Vilkhuvatska - 37; Velykoburlutska - 120.