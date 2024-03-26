Consequences of Russian shelling of Sumy region: 10 private houses and school are damaged. PHOTOS

Russian invaders continue to strike at the territory of Sumy region. Over the past day, a total of 85 attacks were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Sumy police.

"In Sumy region, police continue to document the consequences of hostile attacks. Over the past day, the occupants fired at the settlements of Sumy region. A total of 85 attacks were recorded," the statement said.

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, 10 private houses, a school building, a car were damaged, and an out-of-school education institution caught fire.

